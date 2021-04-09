China’s Guangdong to vaccinate foreigners against COVID-19

GUANGZHOU, April 9 (Xinhua) — South China’s Guangdong Province will start administering COVID-19 vaccines to foreigners in the province from next Monday on a voluntary basis.

Foreign nationals who are covered by the local health insurance program can be vaccinated for free, enjoying the same policy as insured Chinese citizens, and those not covered will be charged 100 yuan (about 15 U.S. dollars) per dose, according to the foreign affairs office of the Guangdong provincial government.

The vaccines are domestically developed inactivated vaccines, and two doses are needed for each recipient.

Those of an eligible age can make a reservation to be vaccinated via a WeChat mini program run by the provincial health commission, and need to show their passports or other identification documents at the designated sites prior to vaccination. Enditem