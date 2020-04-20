China’s health authority calls for int’l cooperation in fighting COVID-19 pandemic

China’s health authority has called for international cooperation to carry out joint prevention and control in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Ma Xiaowei, minister in charge of the National Health Commission, made the call at the Group of 20 (G20) health ministers virtual meeting Sunday evening.

Ma said China is willing to implement the consensus reached at the Extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit on COVID-19, and calls on all parties to continue supporting WHO’s leading role in coordinating international cooperation against COVID-19.

The official also called for joint efforts to provide help to countries with vulnerable health systems.

Ma said that after three months of hard work, the domestic transmission in China has basically been curbed and more people are getting back to normal life and work.

“We have been continuously improving our prevention, control and treatment work and sharing our experience with the world.”

He said the Chinese government has provided or is providing material supplies to 127 countries and four international organizations and has sent expert teams to 15 countries.

About 40 people, including health ministers from G20 members and other guest countries as well as leaders of the WHO and some other international organizations, attended Sunday’s meeting.