China’s heavy truck sales fall in March

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) — China’s heavy truck sales fell in March, data from an auto industry information service provider showed.

Affected by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, around 113,000 heavy-duty trucks were sold last month in China, down 24 percent year on year, according to a report from cvworld.cn.

However, China’s heavy truck market saw a noticeable week-on-week increase of demand and orders in March, said the report.

FAW Jiefang Automotive Co., Ltd., a truck subsidiary of Changchun-headquartered FAW Group, continued to take the lead by selling about 25,000 units last month.

Analysis from cvworld.cn said that heavy truck sales were expected to increase in light of the current recovery trend of the market.