China’s Heilongjiang reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Friday reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case transmitted locally and 22 new confirmed cases from overseas, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

All the new imported cases were Chinese nationals returning from Russia. Of them, 10 were previously asymptomatic patients, according to the commission.

By Friday, the province had reported a total of 177 confirmed imported COVID-19 cases. It had traced 1,523 close contacts, with 1,101 still under medical observation.

On Friday, Heilongjiang reported five new imported asymptomatic patients, all of them Chinese nationals returning from Russia. The province had a total of 146 imported asymptomatic patients by Friday.