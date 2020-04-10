China’s Heilongjiang reports 40 new imported COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, April 9 (Xinhua) — Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province reported 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases from overseas Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

All the new confirmed cases were Chinese nationals returning from Russia. One suspected case was reported in the province.

By Wednesday, the province had reported a total of 127 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases, with six in severe condition. It had traced 1,395 close contacts, with 1,049 still under medical observation.

Meanwhile, Heilongjiang reported an increase of 23 imported asymptomatic patients from Russia on Wednesday, all of them Chinese nationals. By Wednesday, the province had a total of 154 imported asymptomatic patients.