China’s Heilongjiang reports 8 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, April 22 (Xinhua) — China’s Heilongjiang Province Tuesday reported seven new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new imported confirmed case, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The new imported case was a Chinese national returning from Russia.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 384 confirmed imported COVID-19 cases. It had traced 2,093 close contacts, with 207 still under medical observation.

On Tuesday, Heilongjiang saw no new imported asymptomatic cases. The province had a total of 29 imported asymptomatic cases by Tuesday. Enditem