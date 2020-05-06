 Press "Enter" to skip to content

China’s Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

No newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province for Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

By Monday, the province had reported a total of 558 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Also by Monday, 492 locally-transmitted COVID-19 patients as well as 227 imported cases had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

By Monday, the province had a total of 19 domestically-transmitted and four imported asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.

