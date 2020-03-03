China’s Hubei reports 114 new coronavirus cases

WUHAN, March 3 (Xinhua) — Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 114 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 31 new deaths on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 67,217 and that of total deaths to 2,834.

Wuhan, the provincial capital, reported 111 confirmed cases and 24 deaths on Monday. In total, the city has registered 49,426 confirmed cases and 2,251 deaths.

The province also saw 2,410 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Monday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 36,167.

Among the 25,050 hospitalized patients, 5,407 were still in severe condition and another 1,186 in critical condition.

The commission also said Hubei had 434 suspected cases, after 157 suspected cases were ruled out while 64 new suspected cases were reported on Monday.