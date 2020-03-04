China’s Hubei reports 115 new coronavirus cases

WUHAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 115 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 37 new deaths on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 67,332 and that of total deaths to 2,871.

Wuhan, the provincial capital, reported 114 confirmed cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday. In total, the city has registered 49,540 confirmed cases and 2,282 deaths.

The province also saw 2,389 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Tuesday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 38,556.

Among the 23,039 hospitalized patients, 5,095 were still in severe condition and another 1,137 in critical condition.

The commission also said Hubei had 340 suspected cases, after 145 suspected cases were ruled out while 52 new suspected cases were reported on Tuesday.