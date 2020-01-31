China’s Hubei reports 1,291 new cases of novel coronavirus

WUHAN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Central China’s Hubei Province reported 1,291 new confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and 24 new deaths on Monday, the provincial health authorities said Tuesday.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,714 cumulative confirmed cases of the new pneumonia had been reported in Hubei, while 2,567 patients are hospitalized, with 563 in severe conditions and 127 in critical conditions, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission.

Hospitals across the province received 31,934 fever patients Monday.