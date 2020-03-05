China’s Hubei reports 134 new coronavirus cases

WUHAN, March 5 (Xinhua) — Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 134 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 31 new deaths on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 67,466 and that of total deaths to 2,902.

Wuhan, the provincial capital, reported 131 confirmed cases and 23 deaths on Wednesday. In total, the city has registered 49,671 confirmed cases and 2,305 deaths.

The province also saw 1,923 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Wednesday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 40,479.

Among the 20,765 hospitalized patients, 4,747 were still in severe condition and another 1,041 in critical condition.

The commission also said Hubei had 315 suspected cases, after 91 suspected cases were ruled out while 67 new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday.