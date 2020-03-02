China’s Hubei reports 196 new coronavirus cases

WUHAN, March 2 (Xinhua) — Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 196 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 42 new deaths on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 67,103 and that of total deaths to 2,803.

Wuhan, the provincial capital, reported 193 confirmed cases and 32 deaths on Sunday. In total, the city has registered 49,315 confirmed cases and 2,227 deaths.

The province also saw 2,570 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Sunday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 33,757.

Among the 26,901 hospitalized patients, 5,646 were still in severe condition and another 1,226 in critical condition.

The commission also said Hubei had 527 suspected cases, after 199 suspected cases were ruled out while 80 new suspected cases were reported on Sunday.