China’s Hubei reports 2,345 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection

WUHAN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Central China’s Hubei Province reported 2,345 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 64 new deaths on Monday, local health authorities said Tuesday.

The provincial capital Wuhan reported 1,242 new confirmed cases and 48 new deaths, and the cities of Xiaogan, Suizhou, Huanggang and Jingzhou reported 202, 183, 176 and 114 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission.

Authorities discharged 101 patients from hospitals in the province on Monday.

Hubei had reported 13,522 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection by Monday, with 414 deaths and 2,143 cases in severe or critical condition. The province had seen 396 patients discharged from hospital after recovery.