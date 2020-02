WUHAN, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 2,420 new confirmed cases and 139 new deaths Friday, according to the provincial health commission Saturday.

The number of new cases included 1,138 clinically diagnosed cases, which have been seen as confirmed cases. The new deaths also included 34 who were clinically diagnosed.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 54,406.