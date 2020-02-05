China’s Hubei reports 3,156 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection

WUHAN, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Central China’s Hubei Province reported 3,156 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 65 new deaths on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

The provincial capital Wuhan reported 1,967 new infections and 49 new deaths, and the cities of Xiaogan, Huanggang, Huangshi, Xiangyang and Jingzhou reported 342, 223, 104, 103 and 100 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission.

Authorities discharged 125 patients from the hospital in the province on Tuesday.

Hubei had 16,678 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection by Tuesday, with 479 deaths and 2,520 cases in severe or critical condition. The province has seen 520 patients discharged from hospital.