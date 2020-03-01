China’s Hubei reports 423 new coronavirus cases

WUHAN, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 423 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 45 new deaths on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

The latest report brought the number of total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 66,337 and that of total deaths to 2,727.

Wuhan, the provincial capital, reported 420 new confirmed cases and 37 new deaths on Friday. In total, the city has registered 48,557 confirmed cases and 2,169 deaths.

The province also saw 2,492 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Friday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 28,895.

Among the 31,064 hospitalized patients, 6,056 were still in severe condition and another 1,314 in critical condition.

The commission also said Hubei had 1,171 suspected cases, after 977 suspected cases were ruled out while 159 new suspected cases were reported on Friday.