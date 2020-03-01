China’s Hubei reports 570 new coronavirus cases

WUHAN, March 1 (Xinhua) — Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, reported 570 new confirmed cases and 34 deaths on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 66,907 and that of total deaths to 2,761.

Wuhan, the provincial capital, reported 565 confirmed cases and 26 deaths on Saturday. In total, the city has registered 49,122 confirmed cases and 2,195 deaths.

The province also saw 2,292 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Saturday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 31,187.

Among the 28,912 hospitalized patients, 5,858 were still in severe condition and another 1,249 in critical condition.

The commission also said Hubei had 646 suspected cases, after 588 suspected cases were ruled out while 64 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday.