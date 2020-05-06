China’s Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases for 31 consecutive days

No newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China’s Hubei Province for Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

This marks that Hubei has reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 31 consecutive days since April 4.

As of Monday, there were no existing confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province still had 650 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 12 such cases were added and 16 released from quarantine Monday.

A total of 282,751 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Monday, 1,209 of whom were still under medical observation.

As of Monday, Hubei had reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan, the provincial capital.

Hubei lowered its level of novel coronavirus emergency response from the highest to the second-highest starting May 2.