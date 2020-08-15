China’s Hubei reports no new COVID-19 case

WUHAN, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China’s Hubei Province Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

The commission said two COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the province Friday, both of whom were from overseas.

By Friday, Hubei still had two confirmed imported COVID-19 cases, as well as one asymptomatic case in the city of Yichang.

There were 117 close contacts still under medical observation in Hubei by Friday.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,625 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province. Enditem