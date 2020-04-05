China’s Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases

No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported Saturday in central China’s Hubei Province, the Health Commission of Hubei said Sunday.

The province saw three new deaths, all of which were reported in the provincial capital of Wuhan on Saturday.

The province also confirmed 23 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients Saturday, bringing the total to 715, all of whom had been put under medical observation by the end of Saturday.

One hundred and eighty-three COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery Saturday. Among the 648 patients being treated in hospital, 171 were still in severe condition and 96 others in critical condition.

Hubei has so far reported 67,803 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,008 in Wuhan.