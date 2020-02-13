China’s Hubei reports over 14,000 new cases of COVID-19 after method adjustment

WUHAN, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — China’s Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, reported 14,840 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, local health authorities said Thursday.

The Hubei Provincial Health Commission said the figure included 13,332 clinically diagnosed cases, which have been seen as confirmed cases from Thursday.

The commission said the adjustment in the calculation has been made to give those who have been clinically diagnosed the timely standard treatment of confirmed cases.

It brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 48,206.