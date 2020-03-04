China’s Hubei sees rising recovery rate of COVID-19 patients

WUHAN, March 3 (Xinhua) — The recovery rate of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in China’s hard-hit Hubei Province surged from 7.14 percent on Feb. 12 to 53.81 percent Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

Hubei saw 2,410 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery on Monday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 36,167.

The number of beds for treating patients in severe and critical conditions can basically meet the demands in the province, with Wuhan, the provincial capital and epicenter of the outbreak, having more beds than patients, said Yang Yunyan, deputy governor of the province, at a press conference.

Wuhan has 10 hospitals designated for treating patients in severe and critical conditions, with a total of 7,286 beds and 245 beds in negative pressure ICUs as of Monday.

A total of 3,728 patients in severe and critical conditions have been treated, Yang said, noting a dropping fatality rate among the patients.

Since the outbreak, over 330 medical teams made up of over 40,000 medical workers from across China have been sent to Hubei, according to the provincial health commission.