China’s Hubei ups care for medics in anti-virus fight

WUHAN, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Central China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus epidemic, will take more measures to offer care for frontline medical workers and their families in the ongoing battle against the outbreak.

According to the measures, frontline medical personnel in makeshift hospitals and designated hospitals shall not work continuously for more than one month in principle. The continuous working hours of medics in designated hospitals for accepting virus-infected patients in critical conditions can be appropriately shortened.

The work shifts and break time of doctors and nurses in centralized quarantine sites will be appropriately arranged based on the situation on the ground.

Meanwhile, hotels near medical institutions can be expropriated in accordance with the law to provide single rooms as far as possible for their rest and medical quarantine. Meals and other basic necessities will be supplied.

Hubei will also make every effort to provide all medical and health institutions with protective materials and equipment. Priority will be given to frontline medics in the distribution of such medical supplies.

In addition, health examinations will be organized for doctors and nurses to minimize infection among them. Timely quarantine and comprehensive treatment will be given to infected medical workers.

Hubei will also make full use of the psychological support hotlines of provincial colleges and universities to provide psychological counseling for frontline medical personnel and their families.

Hubei will also organize social forces and mobilize volunteers or specialized personnel to offer condolences to frontline medics and their families, as well as assist them in solving their needs and difficulties.