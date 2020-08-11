China’s Hunan reports increasing foreign trade

CHANGSHA, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — China’s Hunan Province saw its foreign trade rise 11.1 percent year on year to more than 251 billion yuan (about 35.8 billion U.S. dollars) between January and July this year, local authorities said Monday.

Exports rose 3.8 percent year on year to 164.5 billion yuan while imports gained 28.5 percent to 86.55 billion yuan during the period, according to the customs of Changsha, the provincial capital.

The ASEAN became Hunan’s largest trade partner during the period, with imports and exports totaling 42.18 billion yuan, up 36.4 percent year on year.

The exports by Hunan are dominated by mechanical and electrical products as well as labor-intensive products.

The province reported an increase in iron ore and grain imports in the first seven months. Enditem