China’s industrial associations, commerce chambers asked to avoid gatherings amid epidemic battle

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — China’s national associations of various industries and chambers of commerce have been asked to avoid gatherings at present until the novel coronavirus outbreak is effectively contained, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Thursday.

They are urged to work and communicate online to help reduce risks of the virus spreading, according to the ministry.

The ministry asked all national associations and chambers of commerce not to enter epidemic-affected areas in central China’s Hubei Province unless required by special circumstances.

Personnel who go to epidemic-hit areas to help battle the virus should apply sound protective measures and carry out personnel isolation and vehicle disinfection in a timely manner following their return, the ministry said.

Associations and commerce chambers are called on to mobilize their member organizations and other aspects of society, especially manufacturers of healthcare and epidemic control necessities, to resume production of medical supplies, including protective clothing, goggles and disinfectant, at an earlier date after the Spring Festival holiday ends, so as to meet the country’s epidemic prevention and control needs.

They are also asked to cooperate with authorities to maintain market order amid the virus battle and resolutely reject illegal activities of hoarding and cornering products as well as making and selling fake or inferior drugs, medical tools and materials, according to the ministry.