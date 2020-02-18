China’s industrial workforce nears 200 mln, many highly-skilled

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — China’s industrial workers in sectors like transportation and mining have been expanding fast since 2017, nearing 200 million so far, official data showed.

The country is also home to about 170 million skilled workers, while highly-skilled workers amount to some 48 million, data from the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) showed.

China has taken measures to further cultivate its industrial workforce like hosting more than 60 professional skills competitions every year and expanding union membership, following the release of an official reform plan in 2017.

The reform plan characterized industrial workers as a pillar for creating social wealth and innovation, as well as building China into a world manufacturing power.

The ACFTU helped fund 80 innovation projects for workers totaling 12.8 million yuan (about 1.8 million U.S. dollars) in 2017 and 2018, while apprenticeship programs led by the Ministry of Education cover 90,000 people each year.