China’s interbank money market turnover up 10.7 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — China’s interbank money market recorded 100.24 trillion yuan (about 14.5 trillion U.S. dollars) worth of transactions in July, up 10.7 percent year on year, data from the People’s Bank of China showed.

The pledged repo turnover rose 13.4 percent year on year to 86 trillion yuan, while outright repo turnover was 900 billion yuan, up 6.1 percent from the same period last year, the central bank said in a report.

Last month, interbank lending transactions shrank 4.1 percent year on year to 13.4 trillion yuan. Enditem