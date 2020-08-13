China’s IoT satellites verify laser links technology

WUHAN, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — China’s satellites Xingyun-2 01 and 02 have verified key technologies for inter-satellite laser communication, according to the China Space Sanjiang Group Co. Ltd.

The two satellites for China’s space-based Internet of Things (IoT) project have established two-way communication with complete link process and stable telemetry, achieving a breakthrough in inter-satellite laser communication for the country’s space-based IoT constellation.

Inter-satellite laser communication uses laser to transmit image, voice, signal and other information in space. It has the advantages of high transmission rate, strong anti-jamming capability, smaller system terminals, light weight and low power consumption.

It can greatly reduce satellite constellation system’s dependence on ground networks, thus reducing the cost of ground stations, expanding coverage area and realizing global measurement and control.

The laser communication payload of each satellite weighs 6.5 kg and consumes 80 watts of power.

The satellites, developed by the Xingyun Satellite Co. under the China Space Sanjiang Group Co. Ltd, were the first satellites of China’s space-based IoT project. They were launched on May 12. Enditem