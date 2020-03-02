China’s JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 2 – China’s JD.com Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday , aided by stronger sales in its core e-commerce business.

The company’s total net revenue rose to 170.68 billion yuan ($24.51 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from 134.83 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 166.72 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Separately, the company said its Chief Financial Officer Sidney Huang would retire in September and will be replaced by Sandy Xu, finance chief of JD Retail. ($1 = 6.9626 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)