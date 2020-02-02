China’s Jiangsu develops rapid test kit for coronavirus

NANJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Experts have developed a rapid nucleic test kit for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the city of Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province.

The kit can detect the virus within eight to 15 minutes, according to the city bureau of science and technology.

The kit has high sensitivity and is easy to use and transport, according to the bureau. It will be vital for the prevention and control of the epidemic.

The kit was the joint work of experts from the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention and a Wuxi-based high-tech company. The company received a notice to develop the kit on Jan. 20.

The kit is undergoing mass production. The company said it can produce kits for 4,000 people a day, and the city government is helping the company expand production.

The first batch of kits is already in use at the frontlines in Hubei Province.