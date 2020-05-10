China’s Jilin reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Northeast China’s Jilin province reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, local health authorities said Sunday.

The provincial health commission said the 11 patients were all domestically transmitted cases in Shulan, a county-level city in the province. The city’s risk associated with the virus has been upgraded from the medium-level to the high-level on Sunday.

By Saturday, the province had reported a total of 105 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including one death and 92 that had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

No imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the province on Saturday, and a total of 19 imported cases had been reported in the province by Saturday.

A total of 254 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province are now under medical observation.