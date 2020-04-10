China’s launch mission on Palapa-N1 satellite fails

China’s launch mission on the Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a communication satellite of Indonesia, Palapa-N1, suffered a failure Thursday.

The rocket blasted off at 7:46 p.m. Beijing Time from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The rocket worked in normal conditions in the first-stage and second-stage. And abnormal conditions happened in the third-stage.

Debris of the third-stage rocket and satellite had fallen, and the launch mission suffered a failure, according to the monitoring data.

Investigations into the malfunction and following up works are underway.