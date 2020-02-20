China’s leading cargo carrier sends over 100 flights to virus-hit regions

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — SF Airlines, China’s leading air cargo carrier, has sent a total of 107 flights carrying emergency supplies to support the novel coronavirus-hits regions, according to the airline Thursday.

From Jan. 24 to Feb. 19, flights of SF Airlines carried a total of 2,682 tonnes of medical and other emergency supplies to aid the anti-epidemic fight, said SF Airlines.

As part of these efforts, 100 flights with 2,483 tonnes of emergency supplies were rushed to support Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in central China’s Hubei Province.

Besides medical supplies such as protective suits and masks, food and other daily necessities were also onboard.

Meanwhile, SF Airlines will also ensure the efficient delivery of daily necessities and important means of production, said the company.

As the aviation branch of China’s express giant SF Express, SF Airlines now operates a total of 58 all-cargo freighters on its global air cargo service network linking more than 60 destinations, ranking as China’s largest air cargo carrier.