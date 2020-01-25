China’s leading liquor maker reports soaring profit growth

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — China’s leading liquor maker Sichuan Swellfun Co. reported soaring growth in net profits in 2019 due to skyrocketing sales, the company has said.

The company’s net profits surged around 43 percent year on year, or 246.69 million yuan (about 35.75 million U.S. dollars), according to a statement the company filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Revenues went up 26 percent, or 719.63 million yuan, from a year earlier.

Stellar profit growth should be attributed to booming sales, which reported a 46-percent increase last year.

Sales of mid- to high-range white liquor rose 26 percent year on year, while those of low-range liquor more than doubled from a year earlier, the company said in the statement.