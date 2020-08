SHENYANG, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China’s Liaoning Province for the third straight day on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

By Saturday, Liaoning had reported a total of 259 confirmed cases, including 35 imported ones. Two people had died, and 174 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

There are 19 asymptomatic people still under medical observation, the commission said. Enditem