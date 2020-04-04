China’s logistics sector sees recovery in March

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) — China’s logistics activities gained recovery momentum in March as the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak eased, industry data showed.

The logistics performance index for March came in at 51.5 percent, swelling 25.3 percentage points from February, according to data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

He Hui, director of the CFLP, noted that the logistics sector re-entered the expansionary zone after the country witnessed a positive trend in epidemic control and prevention and implemented a slew of policies to fast-track work resumption.

Factors including the volume of orders, employment, profitability and market expectation all staged a recovery as economic activities generally resumed, and the market demands were unleashed.

He also noted that more effective support should be channeled to help these enterprises tide over difficulties in operation, such as rising costs.