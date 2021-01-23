China’s making vaccines “global public goods” major boost to Africa’s fight against COVID-19: Ethiopian scholar

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — An Ethiopian scholar has called China’s commitment to making its COVID-19 vaccines global public goods a major boost to African countries’ COVID-19 vaccinations.

Costantinos Bt. Costantinos, who served as an economic advisor to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, told Xinhua on Wednesday that he appreciates China’s “firm stance” of making the vaccines global public goods.

Seeing that many countries have developed and are developing vaccines against the coronavirus, and many of them limit the supply of these vaccines to their own citizens, Costantinos said that China, by promising to make its vaccines accessible as global public goods, is a good example.

He also emphasized the importance of China’s aid to African countries in vaccine distributions, as well as the need to support the global actions promoted by the World Health Organization. Enditem