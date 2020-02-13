China’s measures to combat epidemic for sake of whole world: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday said the novel coronavirus is a challenge for all human beings that needs to be tackled jointly by the international community. By taking strong measures, China is not just acting for the sake of its own people, but for people across the world.

“In this battle against an invisible enemy, we are working around the clock to facilitate global preparedness, fighting on the front lines to contain the virus and setting a new standard for epidemic response,” said Geng at an online news briefing.

“As we speak, China’s all-out measures are continuing with increasing effects. Cured cases have far outstripped fatal ones and the increase in suspected cases has slowed,” said Geng.

He said with the strength of China’s system, the firm conviction of the entire nation, past experience in dealing with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and the understanding and support from the international community, China has the confidence and capability to win the fight against the epidemic and jointly uphold regional and global public health security with the international community.