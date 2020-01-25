China’s military deploys medical personnel to combat new coronavirus

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — China’s armed forces have deployed professional medical personnel to deal with the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), according to military authorities Friday.

The Logistic Support Department of the Central Military Commission is leading the military medical forces for the prevention and control of the coronavirus.

A total of 830 confirmed cases of the coronavirus pneumonia had been reported in 29 provincial-level regions in the country by the end of Thursday, according to the National Health Commission.

The pneumonia situation had resulted in 25 deaths, including 24 in central China’s Hubei Province and one in north China’s Hebei Province, according to the commission.