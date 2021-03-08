China’s national legislature starts 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) — The fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s national legislature, started its second plenary meeting Monday.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered a work report of the NPC Standing Committee to the meeting.

Lawmakers also heard the work report of the Supreme People’s Court delivered by its president Zhou Qiang and the work report of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate delivered by Procurator-General Zhang Jun. Enditem