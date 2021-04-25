China’s new recombinant COVID-19 vaccine starts human tests

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) — Sinopharm, the Chinese pharmaceutical giant, has commenced phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials for its new recombinant vaccine against COVID-19 in central China’s Henan Province since Saturday.

Developed by the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a Sinopharm’s bioscience subsidiary, the vaccine was issued with a clinical research permit from the National Medical Products Administration on April 9.

This is the CNBG’s third COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials.

Researchers started the early-staged clinical trials in the city of Shangqiu, Henan Province. The trials were randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, according to a company statement. Enditem