China’s “new third board” sees lower weekly turnover

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) — China’s National Equities Exchange and Quotations, also known as the “new third board,” saw lower turnover last week.

From March 30 to April 3, turnover on the board fell 21.87 percent from the previous trading week to 1.4 billion yuan (about 197 million U.S. dollars).

As of Friday, the board had 8,745 listed firms and a total turnover of 23.5 billion yuan this year.

The exchange was launched in early 2013 to supplement the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to serve small- and medium-sized enterprises.

It is seen as an easier financing channel for small businesses, with low costs and simple listing procedures.