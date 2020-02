BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — China’s new yuan-denominated loans hit 3.34 trillion yuan (476.97 billion U.S. dollars) in January, a year-on-year rise of 110.9 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, rose 8.4 percent year on year to 202.31 trillion yuan at the end of January.