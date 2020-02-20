China’s newly recovered coronavirus patients continue to outnumber new infections

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — China’s daily number of newly cured and discharged novel coronavirus patients has surpassed that of new confirmed infections for a second consecutive day, according to the National Health Commission Thursday.

Wednesday saw 1,779 people walk out of hospital after recovery, much higher than the number of the same day’s new confirmed infections, which was 394, showed figures from the commission.

A total of 16,155 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Wednesday, according to the commission.