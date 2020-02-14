China’s oil giants ramp up production amid anti-virus efforts

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — China’s oil giants ramped up production and donated massive capital and supplies to virus-hit areas amid the country’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 epidemic.

So far, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has donated 50 million yuan (about 7.14 million U.S. dollars) to Hubei, the hardest-hit province, and provided 20 million yuan worth of natural gas to 39 designated hospitals in the province free of charge.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has donated 53 million yuan, 18,000 liters of diesel, and almost 700 tonnes of disinfectant to Hubei and other places so far.

Sinopec Group has donated 50 million yuan and 200 tonnes of disinfectant to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and offered free gas to the makeshift Leishenshan Hospital.

The oil firms produced at full capacity to meet booming demand for medical supplies. As of Feb. 9, The CNPC has produced 64,300 tonnes of medical raw materials, while the CNOOC has manufactured 32,500 tonnes of polypropylene and polyethylene products.

Meanwhile, the three companies also saw stable production of oil and gas. The CNPC said its daily output of crude oil and natural gas rose 2.2 percent and 12.6 percent year on year, respectively, during the Spring Festival holiday.

The CNOOC said its 870 filling stations across the country were in normal operation while promising sufficient market supplies and no hikes in prices.

In January, Sinopec’s crude production reached 2.98 million tonnes, flat from one year earlier. Its gas output hit 2.62 billion cubic meters, up 5.7 percent year on year.