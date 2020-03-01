China’s online home appliance sales surges

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) — China’s online retail sales of home appliances accounted for 41.17 percent of the total in 2019, data showed.

Total revenue of home appliance retail hit 891 billion yuan (about 127.17 billion U.S. dollars) last year, according to a report released by the think tank CCID under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Emerging products such as dishwashers, electric toothbrushes and energy-saving appliances sold like hot cakes, the report said.

Traditional brick and mortar stores also saw a trend of digitalization via upgrading, it said.

Online sales in the home appliance market are expected to see continuous growth and may reach 50 percent of the total in 2020.

To further boost home appliance consumption, China has introduced incentives to support consumers to replace old home appliances and electronics with greener and smarter alternatives.