China’s Peng/Jin rank 2nd in short program at Four Continents Figure Skating Champs

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Peng Cheng/Jin Yang of China ranked second in the pairs short program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2020 here on Thursday.

The Chinese duo, who earned the bronze medals at last year’s event, scored 75.96 points, just 0.4 points behind the frontrunners Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro from Canada.

Olympic silver medalists and defending champions Sui Wenjing/Han Cong of China placed third with 73.17 points.

In the women’s short program, defending champion Rika Kihira of Japan took a wide lead with 81.18 points. Bradie Tennell of the United States was second with 75.93 points, and South Korea’s You Young was third on 73.55 points.

China’s Chen Hongyi and Zhu Yi were placed in 11th and 12th with 56.81 points and 55.53 points respectively.

In the rhythm dance, U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished first with 85.95 points.

Defending champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States came second with 85.76 points, and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier from Canada were third with 83.92 points.

China’s Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu were fourth with 77.45 points, and fellow Chinese Cheng Hong and Sun Zhuoming placed ninth on 63.22 points.