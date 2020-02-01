China’s police chief demands crackdown on wildlife crimes

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — China’s police chief on Tuesday demanded a harsh crackdown on wildlife crimes, as well as a number of other illegal activities to ensure the country wins the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi made the remarks at a national public security teleconference, ordering resolute efforts to maintain social stability amid the epidemic.

The illegal trade and transport of endangered wildlife must be severely cracked down upon, along with the manufacturing and trading of counterfeit drugs, medical equipment and goods, the hoarding of supplies, the creation of disturbances and the obstruction of epidemic prevention and control efforts, Zhao said.

He also ordered police to ensure the safe and fast passage of vehicles used in the epidemic prevention and control.