China’s police chief stresses secure, stable environment for winning epidemic battle

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Chinese police chief Tuesday urged public security authorities across the country to do a solid job in implementing measures to fight the novel coronavirus epidemic, prevent risks and ensure security and social stability.

Speaking at a video conference of public security authorities on the epidemic battle, State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi stressed creating a secure and stable environment for winning the epidemic battle.

Zhao called for boosting security measures at key sites including healthcare institutions and sites for isolation and resolutely cracking down on illegal activities such as making and selling counterfeit and inferior medicines, medical tools and materials.

According to a Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) statement, procurator-general of the SPP Zhang Jun Monday also urged procuratorial agencies to fulfill their duties and resolutely crack down on related illegal activities to contribute to winning the epidemic battle.