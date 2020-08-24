China’s poverty reduction efforts will not end in 2020, expert says

China’s poverty reduction efforts may shift from eradicating extreme poverty to alleviating relative poverty after 2020, an expert said during an online lecture on Aug. 17.

“Poverty alleviation is a long-term task,” Sun Jiuwen, a member of the Advisory Committee of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development and a professor at the School of Applied Economics of Renmin University of China (RUC), said during a live-streamed lecture organized by Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of RUC.

China has set a deadline to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicate absolute poverty by the end of 2020.

“Since the 18th CPC National Congress, more than 93 million rural people have been lifted out of poverty. The number of rural people living in poverty at the end of 2019 was reduced to 5.51 million,” Sun said. “We are capable of reaching the poverty elimination target this year.”

Sun emphasized that relative poverty will still exist. However all impoverished rural populations under the current standard will be lifted out of poverty, and regional poverty problems will be resolved by the end of this year.

He predicted there will be three changes in poverty alleviation work in China after 2020, “The first is to transition from eradicating absolute poverty to alleviating relative poverty; the second is to shift from combating poverty in rural areas to both rural and urban areas; the third is to transition from poverty alleviation to reducing relative poverty and revitalizing rural areas.”

Sun pointed out that efforts should be intensified to improve infrastructure, public services, environmental governance, and industrial development in less-developed areas to narrow the gap among regions.

“China’s poverty alleviation will move into a new phase. The poverty reduction goal will shift from cutting income poverty to reducing multidimensional poverty,” Sun noted.